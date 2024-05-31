Here’s Why Imad Wasim Could be a ‘Game-Changer’ for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup

With the 2024 T20 World Cup set to take place in the USA and the West Indies, Imad Wasim could prove to be a ‘Game-Changer’ for the Shaheens. Pakistan is already out of form and lacking skill in the spin department, which is where Imad Wasim can excel. His experience in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), especially during the Powerplay overs make him the “X factor” in Pakistan’s quest to reach the tournament final.

Imad’s stats in the West Indies highlight his potential impact. He concedes a boundary only once every 7.9 balls in the Caribbean, which is the best among all bowlers in the CPL. The only other player who comes close is West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein.

Moreover, Imad leads in Powerplay wickets among the players set to compete in the 2024 T20 World Cup. He has taken 21 wickets in 75 overs, boasting a Strike Rate of 21.4 and an Economy Rate of just 6.12. His ability to maintain a low Economy Rate is largely attributed to his knack for delivering dot balls. During Power Plays, Imad’s dot ball percentage stands at an impressive 53.1%.

These statistics underscore Imad Wasim’s capability to restrict scoring and build pressure. His proficiency in the Caribbean conditions, combined with his experience, makes him a key figure in Pakistan’s bowling lineup.

Imad’s inclusion in the squad offers Pakistan a dual advantage: his skill in taking early wickets as well as his ability with the bat. These qualities are precisely what the Men in Green need as they aim to make a significant impact in this year’s T20 World Cup.

*Stats for only CPL – Provided by Mohid Shah