Usama Mir Lands in Hot Waters for Sending Direct Message to PCB Chairman After World Cup Squad Snub

Pakistan’s premium leg-spinner Usama Mir has reached out directly to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, presenting his case for not being selected for the national squad ahead of the T20 World Cup.

According to reports, the move has made the selector and senior team manager Wahab Riaz unhappy creating a rift between the two individuals.

Usama Mir was the leading wicket-taker in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9, initially, he hoped to participate in the T20 Blast in England after the PCB agreed to grant him the NOC in an online meeting.

Mir travelled to England expecting to receive a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) based on prior discussions. However, the NOC was never issued, leaving him in a stranded situation where he was unable to play.

According to reports, during an online meeting in Ireland between Wahab Riaz, the selection committee and Usama Mir where the player reiterated his case, highlighting his performance and the promises made regarding his participation in the T20 Blast.

Mir’s direct message to Chairman Naqvi included details of his performances in PSL 9 as a leading wicket-taker and his commitment to PCB as one of the players who signed a three-year central contract.

Wahab Riaz, in particular, has expressed displeasure over Mir’s approach, emphasizing the importance of maintaining decorum.

The situation showcases the ongoing challenges within the PCB’s management especially concerning communication with the players who are seeking opportunities abroad to play league cricket.

The statutes of the PCB central contract clearly state that a player cannot play in more than two leagues apart from the Pakistan Super League.

However, the Multan Sultans player will play in ‘The Hundred’ league in England and is already committed to another league since his one-year contract extension on July 2023.

