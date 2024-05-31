Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport Faces Flight Cancellations Yet Again

Published May 31, 2024

On Friday, flight operations at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport were once again disrupted, with numerous flights being cancelled.

According to details, Serene Air flights ER-502 and ER-504 from Karachi to Islamabad were cancelled, along with Fly Baghdad flight IF-334 from Karachi to Nepal.

Furthermore, other flights of Serene Air that were cancelled included ER-522 and ER-524. In addition to the private airlines, the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also had to cancel its flight PK-336 from Karachi to Sukkur.

In the last few days, passengers have been facing great difficulty due to the delays and cancellations of flights at Jinnah International Airport. Earlier this week, multiple PIA and private airlines’ flights were cancelled.

Despite the daily cancellations and delays, authorities haven’t provided any information on why these flights are being cancelled.

Arsalan Khattak

