Pakistan Army Appoints First Female Christian Brigadier

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 1, 2024 | 5:12 pm

Helen Mary Roberts has made history as she has become the first female Christian officer to reach the rank of brigadier in the Pakistan Army.

Her promotion is being celebrated as a recognition of her unwavering dedication and commitment to military service. Helen Mary Roberts has made history in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps by being promoted to brigadier.

ALSO READ

This marks a significant milestone as she became the first female officer from a minority community to attain the one-star rank of brigadier in the 76-year history of the Pakistan Army.

It is pertinent to mention that many Christians serve in the Pakistan Army across various roles. Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir recently praised their contributions to the country’s development and their important role in defending Pakistan.

ALSO READ

The army chief showed deep respect for the Christian community and stressed the importance of promoting interfaith harmony to realize Quaid’s vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>