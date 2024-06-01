Pakistan Army Appoints First Female Christian Brigadier

Helen Mary Roberts has made history as she has become the first female Christian officer to reach the rank of brigadier in the Pakistan Army.

Her promotion is being celebrated as a recognition of her unwavering dedication and commitment to military service. Helen Mary Roberts has made history in the Pakistan Army Medical Corps by being promoted to brigadier.

This marks a significant milestone as she became the first female officer from a minority community to attain the one-star rank of brigadier in the 76-year history of the Pakistan Army.

It is pertinent to mention that many Christians serve in the Pakistan Army across various roles. Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir recently praised their contributions to the country’s development and their important role in defending Pakistan.

The army chief showed deep respect for the Christian community and stressed the importance of promoting interfaith harmony to realize Quaid’s vision of a united and progressive Pakistan.