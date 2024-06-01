Passport Office Official Allegedly Overcharged 9,000 Applicants

The Assistant Director of the Gujrat passport office has allegedly overcharged more than 9,000 applicants, according to a complaint filed by a citizen.

Following the complaint of a concerned citizen, the federal interior ministry and federal ombudsman have been urged to launch an investigation into the alleged overcharging by the assistant director of the Gujrat passport office.

The complainant has accused Assistant Director Umar Hayat of charging amounts exceeding the officially prescribed fees. He added that the official has illegally collected Rs. 25 million from the citizens.

The federal government immediately acted upon the complaint and replaced the staff at the regional passport office in Gujrat. It is pertinent to mention that Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi suspended officials at the Lahore passport office over corruption a few weeks ago.

Naqvi had dismissed Deputy Director Faizul Hassan and Assistant Director Muhammad Naseem from their posts. The minister was told that everyone in the passport office demanded bribes and even charged an entry fee. They added that obtaining a passport without paying a bribe was impossible.