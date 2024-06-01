Ramiz Raja Believes Pakistan Should Stop Their Obsession With Strike Rate

Former cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja lambasted the Pakistan cricket team over their obsession with strike rate during the England series, he does not believe that the Men in Green have the mold of players who can perform at a higher strike rate consistently.

Pakistan cricket team suffered a 2-0 series defeat against England in a four-match T20I series, just before the T20I World Cup.

Former cricketer Ramiz Raja, who is also known as the voice of Pakistan cricket, took to his YouTube channel to express his concerns. “First of all, get out of the experimental mode. Go with the proper combination and for God’s sake, please come out of the strike rate phobia because Pakistan doesn’t have players of that standard. We will ruin everything by trying to form a team based on strike rate.” Raja stated.

Raja’s criticism extended to the team’s current setup and recent decisions made by the selectors as well as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hierarchy. “You have destroyed this team by changing the opening combination. There is no role defined in the middle order. All-rounders are included in the middle order and two wicketkeepers are playing, fast bowlers keep changing, and Pakistan’s spinners don’t spin the ball. There is no confidence.” he lamented.

The 1992 World Cup winner’s comments highlight the lack of consistency and strategic clarity within the team. Raja’s plea is for the team management to focus on building a team where the specific roles of the players are defined rather than constantly experimenting with new combinations.

With the T20I World Cup approaching, the pressure is mounting on Pakistan’s team management to make the necessary adjustments.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik has reiterated in his statement that Babar Azam should bat at one-down so that the players in the middle-order can bat around him as an anchor in the batting line-up.

“Babar should bat at no.3! We need someone in the middle overs to rotate the strike, you are our best option, with your guidance our middle order will do alot better.” Malik tweeted on X.

Pakistan team has landed in Dallas to prepare for their inaugural clash against co-hosts USA on June 6.

