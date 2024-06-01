Pakistan Cricket Team Arrives In Dallas For Their Opening Game At The T20 World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Team touched down in Dallas on Friday, as they gear up for the ICC T20 World Cup the team was welcomed with great enthusiasm and immediately transported from the airport to their hotel in a bus named “The Champion Coach.”

The team’s base for their stay in Dallas is the luxurious Lord Bute Hotel, as the teams prepare for the showpiece tournament that will kickstart tomorrow.

ALSO READ PCB Unveils Official Anthem For Pakistan Cricket Team Ahead Of T20 World Cup

Pakistan squad arrived in two groups from the United Kingdom where the first group, consisted of 19 members while the second group consisted of 9 members. This strategic split aims to ensure a smooth transition and ample rest for the players after their arduous journey.

Babar Azam’s troops will take part in their first practice session which is scheduled to commence on June 3 at the Grand Prairie Stadium. This venue will serve as their training ground as they prepare for the upcoming matches.

The Pakistan team will be playing their first match of the T20 World Cup against the USA on, Thursday, June 6 in Dallas, USA.

ALSO READ Pakistan Against the Odds

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!