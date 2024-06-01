Pakistan Post Extends Operating Days

In response to the directives of the Minister for Communications, the Pakistan Post has announced its decision to extend its services to the public on Sundays, marking a significant expansion of its operations.

These expanded services will encompass the collection of utility bills, and they will be available at 85 General Post Offices (GPOs) nationwide, including those in Azad Kashmir.

Should this initiative prove successful, there are plans to extend these services to other key post offices across the country.

The services offered on Sundays will include the handling of urgent mail, domestic and international registered letters and parcels, VP letters, international express mail service, and all money order services. These services will be accessible to the public from 9 am to 4 pm.

Director General Samiullah Khan has issued directives to all postmasters general, emphasizing the importance of providing the highest quality services to the public.