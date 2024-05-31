Shoaib Malik Backs Babar Azam’s XI Ahead of 2024 T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan skipper Shoaib Malik offered words of encouragement to the national team following Pakistan’s 2-0 loss to England in the four-match T20I series against England that concluded recently at the Kennington Oval where the Men in Green lost by 7 wickets against former T20I World Cup champions.

Taking to X, Malik advised the team to keep their heads held up high, particularly focusing on team captain Babar Azam’s batting position and the morale of key players.

Malik suggested that captain Babar Azam should consider batting at the number three position emphasizing that this strategic change could enhance the performance of Pakistan’s middle order who could bat around him while he rotates the strike.

“Tough series! Remember, we’ve been in tough spots before & came out stronger! Babar should bat at no 03! We need someone in the middle overs to rotate the strike, you are our best option, with your guidance our middle order will do a lot better. Azam and Shadab, you two are vital for our team, don’t lose confidence, and play with heart, you are a match winners. Going into the World Cup, keep your morale high, We’ve got this!” Malik tweeted.

Furthermore, Malik addressed Azam Khan and Shadab Khan, urging them not to lose confidence despite the recent setbacks. His message was clear that maintaining self-belief and resilience is crucial as the team prepares for the upcoming T20 World Cup next month.

Pakistan will now straight to the USA where they will play their first match on June 6 in Dallas against the co-hosts themselves while for the second match, they will travel to New York on June 9 to face the arch-rivals India.

The Men in Green will play all their group matches in the USA as they will take on Canada at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium on June 11 and will face Ireland in Florida on June 16.

