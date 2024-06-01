Pat Cummins Claims Indian Fans Practically Beg Him for Money

Australian captain Pat Cummins has claimed that Indian fans often reach out to his home address and ask for money through mail which has stirred controversy with his recent comments about Indian fans.

In a podcast, Cummins claimed that during his time in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he received numerous letters and emails from Indian fans requesting financial assistance for hospital bills and surgeries.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Calls For Middle-Order To Perform After The Collapse Against England

Cummins, who led Sunrisers Hyderabad to the 2024 IPL final, only to lose to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), reflected on his experiences during the tournament.

“Some Indian fans find your receipts from a hospital can you please pay for surgery or can you send some money over??. You got to feel them.” he remarked.

The Indian cricket community and fans did not take these remarks lightly. Many have taken to social media to express their disappointment and anger, accusing Cummins of being insensitive and disrespectful. Given India’s socio-economic challenges in some states, some fans argued that such requests might stem from genuine need.

The controversy comes at a time when the IPL continues to enjoy massive popularity during its 17 edition, with millions of fans across India and around the world.

Cummins’ comments may have strained his relationship with the Indian fans, overshadowing his on-field achievements in the IPL. His history with Indian fans has been over the crossroads since he snatched the ICC ODI World Cup at the Narinder Modi Stadium by defeating the Indian team in the final last November.

ALSO READ Usama Mir Lands in Hot Waters for Sending Direct Message to PCB Chairman After World Cup Squad Snub

Australia will also start their T20I World Cup campaign on June 6 against Oman in Barbados under the Stewardship of Mitchell Marsh. The Kangaroos will also face arch-rivals England, Namibia, and Scotland in their group campaign.

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!