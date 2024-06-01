Xiaomi 15 to Come With a Massive Camera Sensor

If previous rumors prove accurate, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro are poised to become the first smartphones to utilize Qualcomm’s forthcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC. Scheduled for an October release, fresh details have emerged concerning their primary camera.

A recent leak from the reputable Digital Chat Station reveals that the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro will sport a specially tailored OmniVision 50 MP main camera, boasting a substantial 1/1.3″ sensor size and a sizable (though unspecified) aperture.

Additionally, both phones are set to incorporate a fresh multi-layer anti-reflection coating on their lenses. This enhancement aims to improve light transmission while minimizing glare and ghosting. Notably, there’s speculation that the Xiaomi 15 Pro might even include a periscope telephoto lens—a feature previously exclusive to Xiaomi’s Ultra devices.

As always, the Xiaomi 15 is expected to launch in China first before making it to the international market, likely in early 2025. Xiaomi 15 Pro may stay exclusive to the Chinese market like its predecessor while the vanilla Xiaomi 15 and the future Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be announced in international markets.

We can also expect to see Xiaomi 15T models later in 2025 with slightly cheaper price tags for nearly the same high-end performance. More information about Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro should be revealed soon as the launch date draws near. Stay tuned.