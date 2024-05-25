Redmi Note 14 Pro Appears in Leaks With Faster Chip

Xiaomi annually updates its highly popular Redmi Note smartphone line. After launching the Redmi Note 13 series in September 2023, the company is now developing its successor, the Redmi Note 14 series.

Preliminary details about these new phones have surfaced. According to a leak from tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo, a popular Chinese social media platform, the Redmi Note 14 series is expected to prioritize enhanced camera capabilities and a stylish design.

According to Digital Chat Station, one of the phones in the lineup will have a high-resolution 1.5K AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and will be powered by the Qualcomm SM7635 chip, which is the model number for Snapdragon 7s Gen 3.

While the tipster did not specifically identify the device, the specifications suggest it could be the Redmi Note 14 Pro, following the Redmi Note 13 Pro, which utilized the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip. Additionally, the leak indicates the phone may feature a durable battery, potentially exceeding a 5000 mAh capacity.

Although the official launch date is not yet confirmed, based on Xiaomi’s previous release patterns, the Redmi Note 14 Pro and another model in the series are likely to debut in China by fall 2024. International markets might see these devices by early 2025.

It’s crucial to note that this information is based on a leak, and Xiaomi has not officially confirmed any details about the Redmi Note 14 series. We will need to wait for official announcements or additional leaks to gain a clearer understanding of the upcoming smartphones.