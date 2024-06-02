Celebrate 10th World Menstrual Hygiene Day with Embrace!

The 10th World Menstrual Hygiene Day was Celebrated on 28th May, a global campaign with the idea of uniting different institutions to promote good menstrual health and hygiene.

The taboos and stigma paired with the lack of education, bad sanitation, and lack of clean menstrual products have harmed not just Menstrual hygiene but also the health and social status of many girls worldwide.

This day was initiated by the German Non-profit WASH 10 years ago with the vision to create a world away from the period stigma where women can manage their periods safely, hygienically, and confidently, each year a unique theme is followed, this year the official theme for this day was Together for a period friendly world.

On this World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Embrace Pakistan embarked on a journey to own this day and work towards creating a more period-friendly world. The aim was to initiate those tough conversations within a society marked by a pervasive stigma against menstrual health.

Embrace launched a digital campaign called ‘Good Girls Will Ask Questions’, the campaign was centered around the idea that our society has certain expectations for girls, and they are labeled as Good Girls if they ask questions, however, the reality is that Good Girls are not those that are quiet rather those that speak up for what’s important.

As part of the campaign Embrace collaborated with 5 influencers on Instagram who were sent questions by Embrace on menstruation, these influencers then had conversations with their audience about periods and in return asked questions from a Gynaecologist who was working in collaboration with Embrace for this Campaign.

With the aim of creating a safe space online away from the stigma in society, Embrace highlighted the importance of having these bold yet necessary conversations to make an effort to create a more period-friendly world.