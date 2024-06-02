Govt to Wind Up Pakistan Public Works Department

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 2, 2024 | 12:36 pm

The federal government has decided to shut down Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), said an official notice by the Prime Minister’s Office this week.

The notice stated, “The Prime Minister has been pleased to direct that Secretary Housing and Works will prepare a concrete plan for winding up of Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), in consultation with the Minister for Housing an Works and present it to the Prime Minister within a week’s time”.

Currently, the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) is managing development projects across the country valued at approximately Rs. 60 billion. Originally founded in 1854, it was renamed after Independence to the Pakistan Public Works Department.

Today, it operates as an affiliated department under the Ministry of Housing and Works.

