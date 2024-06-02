NEPRA Hikes Power Tariff By Rs. 3.25 Per Unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Saturday announced a Rs. 3.25 per unit increase in the price of electricity in terms of quarterly fuel adjustment.

This hike will affect consumer bills for June, July, and August. The regulator’s decision has been sent to the federal government.

This hike comes despite recent calls to reduce the power cost burden on the population.

NEPRA’s quarterly tariff adjustments are reflected in power bills for three-month periods. For the second quarter of the current fiscal year (2023-24), an adjustment of Rs. 2.75 was included in bills for April, May, and June.

Power generation in the country went down by 13.7 percent YoY to 8,639 gigawatts per hour (GWh) in April 2024, and down 2.4 percent YoY to 101.089 GWH in 10MFY24 compared to the same period last year.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, power generation in the country went up by 7.7 percent from 8,023 GWh recorded in March 2024.

Meanwhile, the cost of fuel for power generation decreased by 10.1 percent YoY to an average of Rs. 9.21/unit in April 2024. During April 2024, the actual power generation was 20.4 percent lower than the reference generation.

Major contributors during April 2024 were RLNG (25 percent), Hydel (24 percent), Nuclear (23.6 percent), and Gas (11.3 percent).