AMD Announces Ryzen 9000 Desktop CPUs With Major Upgrades

AMD has announced the latest generation of its Ryzen desktop CPUs, the Zen 5 Ryzen 9000 lineup that features up to 16 cores and significant upgrades in terms of IPC gains compared to the Zen 4 family.

The Ryzen 9000 series is codenamed Granite Ridge and it is supported on the current and upcoming AM5 platforms but comes with improved I/O and DDR5 support. The new Zen 5 architecture brings a host of improvements to the table such as up to 16% improvement in IPC compared to Zen 4 as well as improved L2 and L3 cache structuring.

The Ryzen 9000 family includes four different processors for now, the Ryzen 9 9950X, Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and the Ryzen 5 9600X. Here are all of their specifications, courtesy of Wccftech.

CPU Architecture Cores/Threads Base/Boost Clock Cache Graphics (Integrated) Memory Support TDP Ryzen 9 9950X Zen 5 16/32 Up To 5.7 GHz 64 MB L3 + 16 MB L2 2 x RDNA 2 CUs DDR5-5600 120W Ryzen 9 9900X Zen 5 12/24 Up To 5.6 GHz 64 MB L3 + 12 MB L2 2 x RDNA 2 CUs DDR5-5600 120W Ryzen 7 9700X Zen 5 8/16 Up To 5.5 GHz 32 MB L3 + 8 MB L2 2 x RDNA 2 CUs DDR5-5600 65W Ryzen 5 9600X Zen 5 6/12 Up To 5.4GHz 32 MB L3 + 6 MB L2 2 x RDNA 2 CUs DDR5-5600 65W

AMD has shared Ryzen 9000 performance numbers when compared to its rival chips. Up against the Intel Core i9-14900K, the Ryzen 9 9950X offers up to a +56% leap in productivity performance and a 23% uplift in gaming, which is a significant difference. According to AMD, the improvement in gaming performance can be credited to reduced latencies associated with the chip.

It is worth mentioning that AMD has not included an NPU in these new chips, but the Zen 5 architecture does bring AI performance upgrades compared to the competition. This should translate to up to 20% AI acceleration while running large language models.

AMD has yet to reveal price tags for the Ryzen 9000 lineup, but we can expect them to be close to the Ryzen 7000 family, starting at an expected $299 and going up to somewhere around $699 for the flagship model.