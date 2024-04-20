MediaTek’s Latest Dimensity Chip to Bring Faster CPU to Budget Phones

MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 6300, its latest midrange chipset, which serves as the successor to last year’s Dimensity 6100+. The new chipset features an enhanced Cortex-A76 CPU cluster that is now overclocked to operate at 2.4 GHz, up from 2.2 GHz. This updated CPU cluster, comprising 2x Cortex-A76 cores, is complemented by 6x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2 GHz.

Produced using TSMC’s advanced 6nm manufacturing process, the Dimensity 6300 includes a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The overclocked CPU cores allow for a 10% performance improvement, as per MediaTek’s claims.

As for power efficiency, MediaTek has incorporated its UltraSave 3.0+ technology to save precious battery life and the chip’s new 5G modem is a 3GPP Release 16 standard compliant.

In terms of compatibility, the chipset supports the same LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 storage specifications as its predecessor. It is capable of supporting displays with resolutions up to 1080 x 2520 pixels and can handle camera sensors up to 108MP. Additionally, it offers dual-band Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac) and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

The Realme C65 5G is anticipated to be the first smartphone to feature the new Dimensity 6300 chipset, with its launch expected later this month. Other budget phones from Xiaomi Oppo and Vivo are also expected to feature the Dimensity 6300 chipset as well.