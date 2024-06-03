Honor’s First Ever Flip Phone Finally Has a Launch Date

Honor’s long-rumored and teased flip phone is finally confirmed to launch on June 13, as announced by the company’s latest social media post on Weibo. The Honor Magic V Flip will become official in China at a dedicated Technology Fashion Show event held in Shanghai, which will be live-streamed online too.

Thanks to the latest announcement, we also have official images of the phone in three different color options Camellia White, Champagne Pink, and Iris Black. Honor has shared some of the phone’s hardware specifications as well.

The Honor Magic V Flip will come with one of the largest cover screens on a flip phone yet, measuring 4 inches diagonally with two separate cutouts for the main camera setup. The LED flash placement stands out as an unusual design as it is placed on the bottom half of the phone instead of being next to the cameras.

Honor has already started taking reservations for the phone through its official Chinese website, which reveals that the phone will be available in 12/256 GB, 12/512 GB, and 12 GB/1 TB memory options, but the international variant, if there is any, will likely differ in this regard.

The flip phone has previously been certified by China’s 3C certification platform, which revealed that it would come with 66W fast wired charging and older reports have revealed that the battery size will be 4,500 mAh. This will make it the largest battery on a clamshell foldable. It should have a 50MP main camera sensor, but there is no word on the secondary unit.