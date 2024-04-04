Honor X7b Gets 5G Version With Similar Specifications

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Apr 4, 2024 | 5:41 pm

A few months after launching the Honor X7b 4G, the Chinese company launched a 5G version of the phone by quietly updating its global website. The new 5G version brings a new MediaTek chipset, but the rest of the specifications are mostly the same.

ALSO READ

Honor X7b 5G

At the front, the Honor X7b 5G has an expansive 6.8-inch IPS LCD, boasting a 1080p resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is Magic OS 7.2-based Android 13 on the software side. The hardware side is covered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The chipset is paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage which can be expanded through a microSD card.

ALSO READ
Samsung to Rival Xiaomi and Honor With a Slim and Light Galaxy Z Fold 6

For capturing selfies, the Honor X7b 5G is equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera. On the rear, a dual island setup features a 108MP primary sensor, accompanied by a pair of 2-megapixel cameras dedicated to depth and macro photography. Battery capacity is rated at an impressive 6,000 mAh with 35W wired charging.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed, but the phone will offer three color options including Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, and Emerald Green.

Honor X7b 5G Specifications

Network GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Display 6.8″ LCD, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate
OS Android 13, MagicOS 7.3
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6020
CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
GPU Mali G57 MC2
RAM 8 GB
Storage 256GB, microSDXC slot
Main Camera 108 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth), 2 MP (macro)
Front Camera 8 MP
Battery 6000 mAh, 35W fast charging
Colors Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, and Emerald Green
Price N/A

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Aasil Ahmed

lens

Saudi Arabia Unveils World’s First ‘Dragon Ball’ Theme Park
Read more in lens

perspective

Creating an Ecosystem for Lean Customer Experience
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>