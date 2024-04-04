Honor X7b Gets 5G Version With Similar Specifications

A few months after launching the Honor X7b 4G, the Chinese company launched a 5G version of the phone by quietly updating its global website. The new 5G version brings a new MediaTek chipset, but the rest of the specifications are mostly the same.
At the front, the Honor X7b 5G has an expansive 6.8-inch IPS LCD, boasting a 1080p resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the device is Magic OS 7.2-based Android 13 on the software side. The hardware side is covered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The chipset is paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage which can be expanded through a microSD card.
For capturing selfies, the Honor X7b 5G is equipped with an 8MP front-facing camera. On the rear, a dual island setup features a 108MP primary sensor, accompanied by a pair of 2-megapixel cameras dedicated to depth and macro photography. Battery capacity is rated at an impressive 6,000 mAh with 35W wired charging.
Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed, but the phone will offer three color options including Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, and Emerald Green.
Honor X7b 5G Specifications
|Network
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|Display
|6.8″ LCD, 1080 x 2412 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate
|OS
|Android 13, MagicOS 7.3
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6020
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali G57 MC2
|RAM
|8 GB
|Storage
|256GB, microSDXC slot
|Main Camera
|108 MP (wide), 2 MP (depth), 2 MP (macro)
|Front Camera
|8 MP
|Battery
|6000 mAh, 35W fast charging
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Crystal Silver, and Emerald Green
|Price
|N/A