Pakistani Human and Animal Rights Activist Becomes First-Ever Recipient of DEI Award at US Expo 2024

Pakistani lawyer and social activist, Altamush Saeed was honored with the first-ever Diversity Equity and Inclusion Spark Award at the Humane Society of the United States Expo 2024. The ceremony took place at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas, from May 15-18, hosted by one of the world’s largest animal rights organizations.

Altamush Saeed, holds four advanced postgraduate law degrees, including Animal Law, Environmental Law, Human Rights Law, and International Law from prestigious institutions such as Lewis and Clark Law School, University of Michigan Law School, and Lahore University of Management Sciences, Shaikh Ahmad Hassan School of Law.

As the Founding Managing Partner of Environmental and Animal Rights Consultants (EARC), Pakistan’s first dedicated animal and environmental law practice, Altamush Saeed is an award-winning Interspecies Justice lawyer, activist, philanthropist, and professor, who has led significant legal initiatives. He serves on the boards and as an international animal rights expert for several organizations, including Pro-Veg, NorthWest Animal Rights Network, World Animal Justice, Green Islam, and Asia for Animals.

In addition to his legal work, Saeed co-founded the Charity Doings Foundation, which has been working for humans, animals, and the environment in Pakistan since 2016. Their projects include supporting a school for children with special needs, an insulin awareness drive, a large-scale free medical laboratory, tree plantation initiatives, mosque constructions, solar light provision, and community kitchens.

One of their unique projects is the installation of carbon-neutral solar-powered water systems for humans and animals. Over 1600 such projects have been installed across Pakistan, providing vital water resources. These projects are now being expanded to create green vegetable gardens, aiming to support 40 families annually and mitigate the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.

During the devastating 2022 floods in Pakistan, which affected a third of the country and displaced 33 million people, the Charity Doings Foundation established medical camps, built solar-powered houses, set up community kitchens, and created a disaster zone plant-based school. They also offered emergency veterinary aid, delivered 120,000 kilograms of food, and rescued 8,000 farmed animals.