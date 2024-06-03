Punjab Launches Helpline for Inquiries Regarding Sacrificial Animals

By Rija Sohaib | Published Jun 3, 2024 | 6:08 pm

New 1233 Helpline Launched to Provide Comprehensive Cattle Purchase Information in Punjab, Overseen by the Punjab Cattle Market Management and Development Company.

Announced by Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique, this helpline offers the convenience of payment on delivery for online purchases. Additionally, as per Rafique’s statement, 20 state-of-the-art model cattle markets are currently under construction under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Furthermore, Minister Rafique emphasized that model cattle markets will also be established along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) route, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in the procurement process.

The Punjab government has also launched its first official online portal, enabling citizens to purchase sacrificial animals from the comfort of their homes.

ALSO READ

According to private news, this initiative allows people to buy sacrificial animals online ahead of Eidul Azha, streamlining the process with the growing trend of modern technology. The portal provides detailed listings of animals, including their pictures, age, weight, species, breed, price, and other relevant information.

Officials from the Punjab Cattle Market Management have ensured that the portal is secure for transactions, requiring ID card numbers from both buyers and sellers. Additionally, the portal allows anyone to sell their animals after registration and will remain active even after Eid.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Rija Sohaib

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>