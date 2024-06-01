Eid al-Adha: Pakistan to Enjoy 5-Day Vacation

Eid al-Adha is just over two weeks away, and Pakistanis are expected to enjoy almost a week-long vacation.

According to the weather department, Eid will most likely be celebrated on June 17. However, an official announcement in this regard will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in the coming days.

According to the MET office, if the month of Zilqad in Pakistan comprises 29 days, then Zilhajj will commence on June 8, leading to the celebration of Eid Adha 2024 on June 17.

However, if the month of Zilqad extends to 30 days then Zilhajj will commence on June 9, and Eid will fall on June 18.

According to the Establishment Division’s list of holidays for the ongoing year, Eid al-Adha holidays will span from June 17 to 19. However, as most offices are closed two days a week, it will begin on June 5, meaning Pakistanis will enjoy 5 holidays.