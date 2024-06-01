Eid al-Adha: Pakistan to Enjoy 5-Day Vacation

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 1, 2024 | 4:02 pm

Eid al-Adha is just over two weeks away, and Pakistanis are expected to enjoy almost a week-long vacation.

According to the weather department, Eid will most likely be celebrated on June 17. However, an official announcement in this regard will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in the coming days.

ALSO READ

According to the MET office, if the month of Zilqad in Pakistan comprises 29 days, then Zilhajj will commence on June 8, leading to the celebration of Eid Adha 2024 on June 17.

However, if the month of Zilqad extends to 30 days then Zilhajj will commence on June 9, and Eid will fall on June 18.

ALSO READ

According to the Establishment Division’s list of holidays for the ongoing year, Eid al-Adha holidays will span from June 17 to 19. However, as most offices are closed two days a week, it will begin on June 5, meaning Pakistanis will enjoy 5 holidays.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>