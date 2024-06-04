FBR Transfers A Dozen Grade 19, 20, 21 Officers Ahead of Budget

In another round of shuffling in the tax department within one week, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred a dozen grade 19 to 21 Inland Revenue Service offices.
As per details, Member audit Ahmed Shuja Khan has been transferred to Chief Commissioner RTO Lahore. In addition, Member Operations FBR Mir Badshah Khan Wazir has been given the additional charge of DG International Tax Operations Islamabad.
The notification states that Member Accounting Imtiaz Ali Solangi has been given the position of Member Audit and CRM, and he will also look after the post of member accounting.
Here’s the full list:
|S. #
(1)
|NAME
(2)
|FROM
(3)
|TO
(4)
|1
|Mr. Ahmad Shuja Khan
(Inland Revenue
Service/BS-21)
|Member. (Audit/CRM) Federal
Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad
|Chief Commissioner Inland
Revenue Regional Tax Office.
Lahore
|2
|Mir Badshah Khan Wazir
(Inland Revenue
Service/BS-21)
|Member, (inland Revenue
Operations) Federal Board of
Revenue (Hq). Islamabad
|The officer will also look after the
charge of the post of Director
General, Directorate General of
International Tax Operations
Federal Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad
|3
|Mr. Imtiaz All Solangi (Inland
Revenue Service/BS-21)
|Member, (Accounting) Federal
Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad
|Member (Audit/CRM). Federal
Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad The officer will also
hold the additional charge of the
post of Member (Accounting).
Federal Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad, as per Rules
|4
|Mr. Zubair Bilal (Inland
Revenue Service/BS-20)
|Chief Commissioner (OPS)
Regional Tax Office. Faisalabad
|Chief Commissioner Inland
Revenue (OPS) Large Taxpayers
Office Lahore
|5
|Ms. Mufeeza lqbal (Inland
Revenue Service/BS-20)
|Director General, (OPS)
Directorate General of
International Tax Operations
Federal Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad
|Member (OPS) (Information
Technology). Federal Board of
Revenue (Hq). Islamabad
|6
|Mr. Irshad Hussain (Inland
Revenue Service/BS-20)
|Commissioner, Commissioner
Inland Revenue (Appeals).
Sargodha
|Chief Commissioner Inland
Revenue (OPS) Regional Tax
Office Faisalabad
|7
|Ms. Nazia Zeb All (Inland
Revenue Service/BS-20)
|Chief, (International Taxes)
Directorate General of
International Tax Operations
Federal Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad
|Chief (Retailer’s Registration).
IR-Operations Wing Federal
Board of Revenue Hq). Islamabad
|8
|Mr. Abdul Jawwad (Inland
Revenue Service/BS-20)
|Commissioner (Zone-IV)
Corporate Tax Office. Lahore
|Commissioner Inland Revenue,
(Zone-II) Large Taxpayers Office,
Lahore
|9
|Mr. Faisal Asghar (Inland
Revenue Service/BS-20)
|Commissioner, Commissioner
Inland Revenue (Appeals-I),
Faisalabad
|The officer will also hold the
additional charge of the post of
Commissioner Inland Revenue
(Appeals) Sargodha, as per Rules
|10
|Ms. Rabia Yaseer Durrani
(Inland Revenue
Service/BS-19)
|Additional Director, Directorate
General of Intelligence &
Investigation (Inland Revenue)
Islamabad
|Chief (OPS) (Offshore
Properties). Directorate General of
International Tax Operations
Federal Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad
|11
|Mr. Shehzad Mehmood
(Inland Revenue
Service/BS-19)
|Additional Commissioner Large
Taxpayers Office. Lahore
|Commissioner Inland Revenue
(OPS) (Zone-IV) Corporate Tax
Office Lahore
|12
|Mr. Fida Muhammad (Inland
Revenue Service/BS-19)
|Secretary. (Tax Treaties &
Conventions) Directorate
General of International Tax
Operations Federal Board of
Revenue (Hq). Islamabad
|Chief (OPS) (International Taxes).
Directorate General of
International Tax Operations,
Federal Board of Revenue (Hq).
Islamabad