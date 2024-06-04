FBR Transfers A Dozen Grade 19, 20, 21 Officers Ahead of Budget

In another round of shuffling in the tax department within one week, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has transferred a dozen grade 19 to 21 Inland Revenue Service offices.

As per details, Member audit Ahmed Shuja Khan has been transferred to Chief Commissioner RTO Lahore. In addition, Member Operations FBR Mir Badshah Khan Wazir has been given the additional charge of DG International Tax Operations Islamabad.

The notification states that Member Accounting Imtiaz Ali Solangi has been given the position of Member Audit and CRM, and he will also look after the post of member accounting.

