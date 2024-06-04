How to Watch England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

Defending Champions England will kickstart their campaign against Scotland today at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in their Group B clash of the T20 World Cup.

Jos Buttler’s England will look to get off to a flying start against Richie Berrington’s Scotland who will make their fourth T20I World Cup appearance since its inception in 2007.

George Munsey, Michael Munsey, and Richie Berrington are the pillars of Scotland’s batting line-up and Mark Watt is a left-arm mystery spinner who can turn the ball both ways with immaculate line and length.

Jofra Archer’s successful return from injury gives depth and edge to an impressively multi-faceted bowling attack that includes Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, and Tom Hartley.

Skipper Jos Buttler himself is back to his forceful best and he will have the support of a star-studded batting line-up that includes Phil Salt, Liam Livingston, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, and Ben Duckett.

England is a well-balanced side in all departments and they are expected to dominate Richie Berrington’s Scotland at Barbados tonight.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

