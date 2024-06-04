PSL 2024 PSL Schedule PSL Points Table PSL Live Streaming Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch England vs Scotland T20 World Cup Match Live Streaming

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 2:57 pm

Defending Champions England will kickstart their campaign against Scotland today at the Kensington Oval in Barbados in their Group B clash of the T20 World Cup.

Jos Buttler’s England will look to get off to a flying start against Richie Berrington’s Scotland who will make their fourth T20I World Cup appearance since its inception in 2007.

George Munsey, Michael Munsey, and Richie Berrington are the pillars of Scotland’s batting line-up and Mark Watt is a left-arm mystery spinner who can turn the ball both ways with immaculate line and length.

Jofra Archer’s successful return from injury gives depth and edge to an impressively multi-faceted bowling attack that includes Reece Topley, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, and Tom Hartley.

Skipper Jos Buttler himself is back to his forceful best and he will have the support of a star-studded batting line-up that includes Phil Salt, Liam Livingston, Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Will Jacks, and Ben Duckett.

England is a well-balanced side in all departments and they are expected to dominate Richie Berrington’s Scotland at Barbados tonight.

You can check out the Live score, match scorecard & ball-by-ball updates here.

The match between the two formidable sides will begin at 7.30 pm PST.

Live streaming of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches is available here.

Mobile Streaming:

Sr. No. Live Streaming Platform Android IOS
1. Myco LINK LINK
2. Tamasha LINK LINK
3. Tapmad LINK LINK

 

Web Streaming:

1. Ptv Sports LINK
2. Tamasha LINK
3. Tapmad LINK

 

TV Streaming

1. Ten Sports —-
2. Ptv Sports —-

 

Region Platform
North America & Canada Willow TV
India Disney Hotstar & SS1
Netherlands NOS
Rest of the World Sports Central
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean
New Zealand SkySport 1,2,3,4
Africa SuperSport Cricket

 

Other Countries:

Subsaharan Africa Supersport
UK & Northern Ireland SkySports
MENA StarzPlay, Criclife Max
Sri Lanka Maharaja TV, Shakti TV

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>