Nothing Teases Its Next Device, Likely Phone (3)

Nothing has teased something on its official social media accounts. The teaser image only offers a glimpse at a corner of a device with a screw on a surface that appears to have a sandstone finish.

The image below was captioned “3, 2, 1”, which suggests we will get the Nothing Phone (3) soon. The “2, 1” in the caption may be a reference to the Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (1) that came before.

The timing of this teaser further adds to the speculation about Nothing Phone (3) since Nothing Phone (1) and (2) both launched in July, which is only a month away now. And knowing Nothing, they do like to generate hype with elaborate teaser campaigns before the actual launch.

However, one thing that doesn’t add up is the design shown in the image above. It looks nothing (no pun intended) like the company’s usual transparent design language for phones. Perhaps it’s another device meant to launch alongside the eventual Nothing Phone (3)?

Exposed screws are often a sign of rugged smartphones and Nothing’s transparent design does show screws on its phones, but certainly not with a completely opaque back panel.

Nothing has not expressed any interest in tablets and the image looks nothing like TWS earbuds either. However, Nothing may surprise us all by venturing into the tablet market, as many of its industry rivals have been doing lately.

Tech tipsters on X have suggested that it’s not a new Nothing phone, but a new CMF-branded phone instead, which is meant to be the company’s budget-friendly brand. The alleged leaked images of the CMF phone match the design shown in the official teaser.

Despite being a budget phone, the phone is expected to come with decent specifications such as a 120Hz OLED display, a Dimensity 7200 chip, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and a 50MP + 50MP dual camera on the back.