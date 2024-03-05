Nothing Phone (2a) Keeps The Iconic Glyph Design and Transparent Back for $350

Nothing Phone (2a) has arrived as the British phone maker’s latest handset for budget users while keeping its iconic design language. As the name says, it is a cheaper version of the Nothing Phone (2) that was released last year but cuts a few corners to keep the price down.

Design and Display

Nothing says that the Phone (2a) uses the first ever internal Nothing phone design concept that was created in 2020. The most stand-out aspect of this design is the dual main camera, which Nothing calls “the eyes.” It sits right above the NFC coil on the see-through rear panel.

The Glyph interface has 26 individually addressable zones. The three lights support the Glyph Timer, notifications, the Glyph Torch, and Glyph Progress.

The display is a 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED with 1080p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate that can clock down to 30Hz to save battery. The phone can hit 1300 nits of peak brightness, a commendable number for a budget phone.

Internals and Software

The Nothing Phone (2a) is powered by the Dimensity 7200 Pro chip, a collaborative effort between Nothing and MediaTek. This System-on-Chip (SoC) is fabricated using TSMC’s latest 4nm process and boasts a clock speed of up to 2.8GHz. RAM and storage options include 8 GB/12 GB and 128 GB/256 GB.

Running on Nothing OS 2.5 layered atop Android 14, the phone guarantees users three years of Android updates and four years of security updates.

Cameras

The Nothing Phone (2a) features a dual 50MP rear camera system and maintains the same 32MP f/2.2 selfie camera (1/2.74-inch) as its predecessor, the Nothing Phone (2). The primary cameras comprise a 50MP f/1.88 wide-angle lens with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP f/2.2 fixed-focus ultrawide lens.

Battery and Pricing

The Nothing Phone (2a) has the largest battery of all Nothing phones, boasting a 5,000 mAh cell with 45W wired charging support. It can achieve a 50% charge in just 23 minutes, reaching full capacity in 59 minutes.

Nothing assures users that even after 1,000 charging cycles, equivalent to over three years of daily use, the battery will retain 90% of its original capacity, ensuring sustained performance over time.

Nothing Phone (2a) has a starting price of €329.

Nothing Phone (2a) Specifications