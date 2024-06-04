Pakistan Hockey Captain Seeks Nation’s Support Before Crucial FIH Nations Cup Match

Pakistan’s hockey captain, Ammad Butt, has called on the nation to pray for the team’s success as they gear up for a critical match against France at the FIH Nations Cup.

Butt emphasized the importance of the upcoming clash, stating that he expects the entire nation to support the team against France as the clash is extremely important for the future of Pakistan Hockey.

ALSO READ Pakistan Nears Semi-Final Berth by Thrashing Canada in FIH Hockey Nations Cup

Pakistan’s campaign in the tournament has been a mixed bag so far. They started with a 4-4 draw against Malaysia in their Pool B opener where they made a glorious comeback after conceding a 4-1 deficit in the match.

https://x.com/Muneeb313_/status/1797663233689690559

In the second match, the Shaheens won convincingly with an 8-1 thrashing of Canada. These results place them comfortably in second place in Pool B, with a healthy goal difference of +7.

A victory against France would mean that Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals of the competition. Butt’s plea for national support highlights the team’s determination to bring home glory and the significance they place on the backing of their fans.