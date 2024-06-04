Pakistan Hockey Captain Seeks Nation’s Support Before Crucial FIH Nations Cup Match

Pakistan’s hockey captain, Ammad Butt, has called on the nation to pray for the team’s success as they gear up for a critical match against France at the FIH Nations Cup.
Butt emphasized the importance of the upcoming clash, stating that he expects the entire nation to support the team against France as the clash is extremely important for the future of Pakistan Hockey.
Pakistan’s campaign in the tournament has been a mixed bag so far. They started with a 4-4 draw against Malaysia in their Pool B opener where they made a glorious comeback after conceding a 4-1 deficit in the match.
In the second match, the Shaheens won convincingly with an 8-1 thrashing of Canada. These results place them comfortably in second place in Pool B, with a healthy goal difference of +7.
A victory against France would mean that Pakistan will qualify for the semi-finals of the competition. Butt’s plea for national support highlights the team’s determination to bring home glory and the significance they place on the backing of their fans.
If Pakistan manages to win the Nation’s Cup then they will qualify for the FIH Pro League season 2024-25 where the top 9 Hockey teams of the World compete against each other in a league format.
Roelant Oltmans’ men will take on France on June 5 in their last group game of the FIH Nations Cup.