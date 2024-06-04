PIA Offers Big Discounts on Flights to Saudi Arabia

By Sher Alam | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 5:33 pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced a substantial 30% reduction in fares for travelers flying to various cities in Saudi Arabia. This exciting offer provides significant savings for passengers planning trips to the Kingdom, making travel more accessible and affordable.

ALSO READ

The discounted fares apply to flights to Riyadh, Dammam, and Al Qassim, offering travelers a more budget-friendly option for their journeys. A PIA spokesperson confirmed that the offer is valid for travel from June 10 to 18. This period allows passengers a week-long window to take advantage of the reduced fares.

The announcement comes as a welcome relief for many, especially those traveling for business or visiting family and friends in Saudi Arabia. The fare reduction is expected to attract a wider range of travelers, easing the financial burden on those who frequently travel between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

PIA’s move to slash fares is seen as a strategic effort to boost travel demand and support the airline’s customer base. It underscores the airline’s commitment to providing competitive and attractive travel options for its passengers.

ALSO READ

Travelers are encouraged to book their tickets promptly to benefit from the 30% discount, as the offer is limited to the specified travel period. This initiative by PIA not only enhances travel affordability but also strengthens the airline’s position as a preferred carrier for routes to Saudi Arabia.

For more information on booking and fare details, passengers can visit PIA’s official website or contact their customer service centers.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sher Alam

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>