First Batch of Electric Buses From China Arrive in Islamabad

The electric buses imported from China are set to arrive in Islamabad today (Tuesday). These buses will operate on two feeder routes of the Metro Bus Service.

During a meeting chaired by the Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA), officials stated that the first batch of 30 electric buses will begin arriving in the federal capital today.

Initially, these buses will operate on two feeder routes. Feeder Route 7 will start from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and end at the Metro Bus stop at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Furthermore, feeder 4 will run from PIMS to Bari Imam/Quaid-e-Azam University. It is important to note that the bus service will be available from 6 am until 10 pm.

The administration has also decided that students and disabled individuals will be offered discount fares. The meeting was also informed that out of the 160 buses, 30 have already arrived in Karachi while the second batch of 70 buses will reach in the coming weeks.

ALSO READ Pak Suzuki Will Export Cars and Bikes to Bangladesh

A charging station, capable of charging 12 buses simultaneously, has been set up at the Jinnah Convention Centre. A bus depot for parking is under construction in Sector H-9. The fare for the bus service has been set at Rs. 50 per person.