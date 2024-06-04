Sindh Government Set to Launch Water Sports Project

In a bid to boost tourism and recreational activities in the province, the Sindh government has soft-launched water sports at Keenjhar Lake, near Thatta District.

Zulfiqar Shah, the Culture and Tourism Minister of Sindh announced that these activities have commenced on a trial basis, marking a significant step towards developing the area as a prime tourist destination.

ALSO READ AB De Villiers Shuts Down a Troll Mocking Babar Azam over His English

The Sindh government had outlined ambitious plans last year in June, to build a world-class tourist centre at Keenjhar Lake with the motive to start water sports and paragliding activities in the area.

A steering committee meeting chaired by Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh was pivotal in this decision. Shaikh emphasized the government’s commitment to transforming Keenjhar Lake into an attractive spot for tourists.

Keenjhar Lake, spanning an area of 24 kilometres, is an ideal location for developing a modern resort and the Sindh Energy Minister stated that a suitable location is being determined for the modern resort.

He highlighted that the completion of this project would not only enhance the area’s appeal but also generate significant exchange between foreign and domestic tourists. The proposed tourist centre will feature state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring a high-quality experience for visitors.

ALSO READ AB De Villiers Shuts Down a Troll Mocking Babar Azam over His English

The introduction of water sports is the first phase of the broader development plan. The government hopes that these initial activities will attract a steady stream of tourists, paving the way for further investments in infrastructure and amenities.

As the trial phase progresses, feedback from visitors will be crucial in developing the facilities and ensuring the long-term success of Keenjhar Lake as a top-tier tourist destination in Sindh.