AB De Villiers Shuts Down a Troll Mocking Babar Azam Over His English

Former South African captain AB de Villiers defended Pakistan’s batting maestro Babar Azam against an Indian troll who mocked Babar’s English proficiency on Twitter.

The incident unfolded following Babar Azam’s candid revelations during an interview on de Villiers’ YouTube channel where the Proteas legend invited him on his podcast.

During the interview, Babar Azam opened up about the frequent trolling he faces, particularly regarding his command of English. The Pakistani captain expressed his frustration over the undue criticism, emphasizing that his primary focus remains on his cricketing skills rather than language fluency.

Reacting to Babar’s comments, an Indian troll commented in the comments of his YouTube channel, to ridicule the Pakistani star. However, AB de Villiers, known for his sportsmanship and respect for fellow cricketers, swiftly intervened. In a comment that has since garnered admiration from the fans, de Villiers stated, “His English is infinitely better than my Urdu. And his batting is excellent, which is what matters more, I believe.”

De Villiers’ response resonated with many, depicting the importance of sportsmanship and mutual respect in international cricket.

Babar’s fans praised de Villiers for his supportive stance, highlighting that command of a certain language should not overshadow a player’s talent and achievements on the field.

Speaking on the Pakistan team’s preparation for the World Cup the skipper said, “Yes, we are going for the World Cup and the hope is very high. The confidence is very high and we have a good team, we have good players. Good batters and senior players have stepped up and this helps a lot. We are very excited about the World Cup.”

Babar Azam will lead the Men in Green at the T20 World Cup where they will start their campaign at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas against the USA on June 6.