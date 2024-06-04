Sindh to Buy Hundreds of Luxury Cars for Assistant and Deputy Commissioners

The provincial government of Sindh has decided to acquire a fleet of high-end vehicles for hundreds of its officials, despite widespread poverty and unemployment plaguing the province.

According to details, the Sindh government plans to utilize current financial year funds to procure a fleet of vehicles for its officials.

It includes 1300 cc Toyota Yaris cars worth Rs. 4.9 million (per car) for urban areas’ Assistant Commissioners. Furthermore, Rs. 10 million worth (per car) of Toyota Hilux 4×4 Double Cabin Standard Edition will be purchased for officers working in rural areas.

In addition to this, Deputy Commissioners in the province’s 31 districts and 150 sub-divisions will be provided with even more expensive cars. Responding to a question regarding the purchase of these vehicles, the Provincial Minister for Development and Planning, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah stated that it was a necessary expenditure.

He added that “funds have already been allocated for it in the current financial year’s budget.” Nasir Shah stated that “cars are needed for official duties and the government is not wasting money on luxuries.”