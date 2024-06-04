Sri Lankan Spinner Slams ICC For Unfair World Cup Schedule After Sri Lanka’s Loss

Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana has criticized the ICC for a sporadic World Cup schedule that he believes has been unfair to his team.

Following Sri Lanka’s defeat to South Africa by 6 wickets on Monday, Theekshana expressed frustration over the lack of recovery time between matches due to extensive travel demands.

ALSO READ We Need to Talk About THAT New York Pitch!

In a post-match presser Theekshana revealed, “Exhaustion from travel and the long distance to practice forced us to cancel our training session,”While some teams enjoy the privilege of staying near the ground, ours is a hefty one hour and 40 minutes away. It’s simply unfair.”

https://x.com/Sports_Himanshu/status/1797872211291709794

The Sri Lankan spinner elaborated on the challenges that his team faces, stating, “We have to wake up at 5 am just to reach the match on time. Adding to that, constant venue changes necessitate us to relocate after every game. This is a major disadvantage compared to other teams who get to stay in one place.”

Theekshana further recounted a grueling travel experience, “Our flight from Miami was a nightmare. We were stranded at the airport for eight hours waiting for a departure that was initially scheduled for 8 pm but didn’t take off until 5 am the next day.”

Theekshana concluded by reiterating his disapproval of the schedule, emphasizing its unfairness towards the Sri Lankan team while highlighting that the other teams are being facilitated with matches at the same venues and their hotels located near the ground.

ALSO READ AB De Villiers Shuts Down a Troll Mocking Babar Azam over His English

Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on June 8 at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas for their second Group D match in this T20 World Cup campaign.

Check out the latest updates regarding T20 World Cup 2024 here!