You Can Buy The World’s Fastest Go-Kart For Less Than a Suzuki Swift

Why buy a boring regular when you can buy the world’s fastest jet-powered go-kart that costs less than a Suzuki Swift? Currently available for sale in Kansas for $15,000 (around Rs. 41 lac), this go-kart holds the Guinness World Record for its astounding speed, achieved on October 8, 2021.

Built by Skylar January, the jet-powered go-kart reached a record-breaking speed of 184.4 kilometers per hour (kph). This impressive feat was powered by two KingTech K450G4 jet engines that produce 99 pounds of thrust. Any attempt to go faster would have required afterburners, which would void the engines’ warranty.

January’s journey to creating this speed demon took 18 months of extensive research. His studies covered the intricacies of jet engines, the principles of drag coefficients, and the specifics of go-kart platforms. Before settling on the go-kart design, January tested the jet engines on a moped, which had an amazing fuel average of just 0.4 kilometers per liter.

The construction of the go-kart was a family affair, with January, his father, and his brother dedicating an additional six months to bring the project to completion. The resulting vehicle is not just a marvel of engineering but a testament to their dedication and collaborative effort.

Included in the purchase are the certificate of the Guinness World Record, the shifter kart frame, and the two slightly used jet engines. For those interested in even more jet-powered excitement, January is open to negotiating the sale of the original moped used in his initial tests. This means potential buyers could zip around town in two unique, jet-powered machines.

This sale presents a rare opportunity for speed enthusiasts to own a piece of history and experience the thrill of jet-powered acceleration. However, given the extreme nature of the vehicle, a strong sense of adventure and perhaps a bit of caution are advised.