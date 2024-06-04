Toyota, Suzuki, Honda and Yamaha Under Fire For Improper Vehicle Testing

Japanese automakers Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Suzuki, and Yamaha have all admitted to irregularities in their vehicle certification processes. The companies confirmed that they obtained certifications for multiple models through improper testing methods, prompting the Japanese government to halt deliveries of affected vehicles.

Toyota acknowledged on Monday that it had improperly obtained certifications for seven models, including three currently in production – the Corolla Fielder, Corolla Axio, and Yaris Cross. The remaining four models have already been discontinued.

“The crux of the issue is that these vehicles were mass-produced and sold without undergoing the mandated certification procedures,” stated Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda at a press conference.

I extend my sincerest apologies to our customers, car enthusiasts, and all stakeholders impacted by this issue. I am deeply sorry.

Toyoda further emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating,

These acts fundamentally undermine the entire certification system, and as an automobile manufacturer, we believe such practices are unacceptable.

Similar misconduct was reported by Honda, Mazda, Suzuki, and Yamaha. The Japanese Ministry of Transport has requested all five companies to halt deliveries of the affected models until compliance can be verified. Kyodo News reports that the ministry will conduct on-site investigations at the automakers’ facilities and is considering further administrative actions.

This incident has significantly shaken people’s confidence in Japanese automakers, renowned for their focus on quality and safety. The full extent of the issue and its potential impact on consumers are still under investigation.