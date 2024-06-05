Dewan Motors Launch Electric Vehicle With 200 KM Range

Just a few days after announcing its collaboration with Eco-Green Motors Limited, Dewan Motors launched its first electric vehicle in Pakistan, Honri Ve.
In a ceremony in Karachi yesterday, the company revealed the vehicle. The event was attended by the top management of the company.
Price
According to Dewan Motors, the Honri Ve can be purchased for Rs. 3,999,000. This makes it a little more expensive than the EV launched by GiGi Motors last year.
Battery and Range
The Honri Ve is equipped with a Ternary Lithium Battery and a Permanent Synchronous motor, producing a maximum power of 40 hp and 84 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 100 km/h and can be fully charged in seven hours, offering a range of 200 kilometers per charge.
Honri Ve Specifications
- Ternary Lithium Battery
- 40 hp & 84 Nm Torque
- Knob-Type Transmission
- Maximum speed: 100 km/h
- Charging Time: 7 Hours
- Driving Range: 200 km
- Driving Modes: ECO & Sports
- Regenerative Braking
- Dimensions (LxWxH): 3517mm x 1495mm x 1660mm
- Wheelbase: 2495mm
- Ground Clearance: 130mm
- 155/65/R15 with Alloy Wheels
- Halogen Headlamps with Height Adjustment
- Dual-tone Side-View Mirrors with Integrated Turn Signals
- LED Daytime Running Lamps
- 10.25″ Infotainment System
- 5″ Instrument Cluster
- Rear-View Camera
- ABS + EBD
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
- Rear Parking Sensors
- 1 Airbag (Driver Side)
- ISOFIX Child Seat Anchor
- Automatic Unlock post-collision
- Power Windows (Front+Rear)
- Electric Power Steering
- 4-Way Adjustable Front Seats