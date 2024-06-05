Dewan Motors Launch Electric Vehicle With 200 KM Range

Just a few days after announcing its collaboration with Eco-Green Motors Limited, Dewan Motors launched its first electric vehicle in Pakistan, Honri Ve.

In a ceremony in Karachi yesterday, the company revealed the vehicle. The event was attended by the top management of the company.

Price

According to Dewan Motors, the Honri Ve can be purchased for Rs. 3,999,000. This makes it a little more expensive than the EV launched by GiGi Motors last year.

Battery and Range

The Honri Ve is equipped with a Ternary Lithium Battery and a Permanent Synchronous motor, producing a maximum power of 40 hp and 84 Nm of torque. It has a top speed of 100 km/h and can be fully charged in seven hours, offering a range of 200 kilometers per charge.

Honri Ve Specifications