KP Approves Special Healthcare Package for Pregnant Women

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 6:46 pm

To enhance maternal and child healthcare, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur has approved a special package for expectant mothers in the province’s underdeveloped regions.

As part of the initiative, pregnant women will receive nutritional and food supplements during and after pregnancy.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of reducing infant mortality rates and announced plans to strengthen the midwifery sector to meet modern needs.

The decision was made during the fourth meeting of the Provincial Population Task Force at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The meeting’s participants stressed the importance of enforcing a law requiring a blood test in the ‘Nikah Nama’ and directed authorities to provide local blood testing facilities.

Later, CM KP also chaired a meeting regarding the financial challenges in public sector universities. The Chief Minister formed a committee to examine the issues of public sector universities and submit a detailed report.

Gandapur instructed relevant authorities to ensure the timely payment of salaries for May and June to university employees. Furthermore, university officials were tasked with submitting their realistic demands, along with necessary details, to the finance department.

