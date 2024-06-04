Punjab to Establish Two More Schools for Transgender Persons

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 4, 2024 | 6:03 pm

The Punjab government has decided to establish two additional schools dedicated to the transgender community in Lahore, expanding on the existing one in front of Barkat Market.

These new educational institutions will be located in Raiwind and Wagah. According to details, free books, stationery, and uniforms for transgender students attending all three schools will be provided by the School Education Department (SED).

ALSO READ

Furthermore, each student will receive a scholarship of Rs. 10,000, with Rs. 5,000 allocated for stationery and books and Rs. 5,000 for travel expenses, on the condition that they maintain an 80% attendance rate.

Previously, similar schools were set up in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, extending educational opportunities to transgender individuals across different areas.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced plans to establish transgender schools at the division level and educational facilities for children with special needs in at least one government school in each district.

ALSO READ

It is pertinent to mention that nine out of the eleven divisions in Punjab have transgender schools, an initiative taken by the previous Usman Buzdar government.

📢 For the latest Education news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>