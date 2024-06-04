Punjab to Establish Two More Schools for Transgender Persons

The Punjab government has decided to establish two additional schools dedicated to the transgender community in Lahore, expanding on the existing one in front of Barkat Market.

These new educational institutions will be located in Raiwind and Wagah. According to details, free books, stationery, and uniforms for transgender students attending all three schools will be provided by the School Education Department (SED).

Furthermore, each student will receive a scholarship of Rs. 10,000, with Rs. 5,000 allocated for stationery and books and Rs. 5,000 for travel expenses, on the condition that they maintain an 80% attendance rate.

Previously, similar schools were set up in Multan, Bahawalpur, and Dera Ghazi Khan, extending educational opportunities to transgender individuals across different areas.

Earlier this year, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz announced plans to establish transgender schools at the division level and educational facilities for children with special needs in at least one government school in each district.

It is pertinent to mention that nine out of the eleven divisions in Punjab have transgender schools, an initiative taken by the previous Usman Buzdar government.