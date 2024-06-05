NEPRA No Longer Allows Paying High Electricity Bills in Installments Throughout The Year

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 1:07 pm

Electricity consumers will no longer be able to pay large bills in installments following an amendment to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) manual.

The recent amendment to NEPRA’s consumer service manual has taken immediate effect, eliminating the option for consumers to pay their bills in installments throughout the year.

ALSO READ

Under the new amendment, consumers will only have the option to pay their electricity bills in installments once a year, which could be burdensome for many, requiring them to pay hefty bills in one go.

In its directive to the electricity-providing companies, the authority stated that the new regulations should be implemented immediately. “In case of installment, only the computerized copy should be issued,” the NEPRA directed the power utilities.

NEPRA also announced an increase in electricity tariffs by Rs. 3.76 per unit due to quarterly fuel adjustments, effective for June, July, and August.

As a result, consumers will experience increased electricity bills, with additional rates of Rs. 1.90 per unit in June, and Rs. 0.93 per unit in July and August.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>