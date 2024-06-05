NEPRA No Longer Allows Paying High Electricity Bills in Installments Throughout The Year

Electricity consumers will no longer be able to pay large bills in installments following an amendment to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority’s (NEPRA) manual.

The recent amendment to NEPRA’s consumer service manual has taken immediate effect, eliminating the option for consumers to pay their bills in installments throughout the year.

ALSO READ Punjab Releases More Funds for Rawalpindi Ring Road

Under the new amendment, consumers will only have the option to pay their electricity bills in installments once a year, which could be burdensome for many, requiring them to pay hefty bills in one go.

In its directive to the electricity-providing companies, the authority stated that the new regulations should be implemented immediately. “In case of installment, only the computerized copy should be issued,” the NEPRA directed the power utilities.

NEPRA also announced an increase in electricity tariffs by Rs. 3.76 per unit due to quarterly fuel adjustments, effective for June, July, and August.

As a result, consumers will experience increased electricity bills, with additional rates of Rs. 1.90 per unit in June, and Rs. 0.93 per unit in July and August.