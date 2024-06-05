Punjab Releases More Funds for Rawalpindi Ring Road

The Punjab government has allocated Rs. 4 billion for the Rawalpindi Ring Road (R3) project to settle its liabilities by the end of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Commissioner Aamir Khattak stated that additional funds would be disbursed in the next fiscal year to ensure the project’s completion by December as per the stipulated timeframe.

ALSO READ British Diplomat Avoids Arrest in Islamabad After Hitting Policeman

In the current fiscal year, Punjab allocated Rs. 7.8 billion for the Rawalpindi Ring Road’s construction after acquiring the land. The revised project has been approved by the Planning and Development Department. The Central Development Working Party and ECNEC are also expected to give their approvals soon.

Khattak also announced the launch of two more projects, Kutchery Chowk expansion and a signal-free corridor from Ammar Chowk to Pirwadhai Mor, in the upcoming fiscal year.

It is pertinent to mention that the cost of the Rawalpindi Ring Road (R3) project has increased from Rs. 31 billion to Rs. 38 billion.

ALSO READ Sindh Bans Display of Weapons

The project spans 38.3 kilometers from Baanth (G.T. Road) to Thalian (Motorway) and includes five interchanges: Baanth, Chak Beli Khan, Adiala Road, Chakri Road, and Thalian.

An industrial zone will be developed around the Ring Road. The road will feature six lanes and controlled access, with a design speed of 120 km/h.