OnePlus 13 to Get Three 50MP Cameras and Several Other Upgrades

OnePlus has been upping its game with its recent flagship phones. Both the OnePlus 11 and 12 received much better reviews than the previous generation phones and the company aims to continue this trend, at least according to leaks.

OnePlus 13 is due for several upgrades such as a bigger 6,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint sensor of the ultrasonic kind, which is quicker and more consistent than optical sensors.

According to the latest leak from reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 13 will also have a revamped camera configuration. He claims that the OnePlus 13 will get a trio of 50MP cameras this time around, instead of the 50MP + 64MP +48MP combination on the OnePlus 12.

ALSO READ OnePlus Open 2/Oppo Find N4 to Release in Early 2025 With Better Hinge

The periscope telephoto will keep its 3x optical zoom feature and the regular telephoto will be calibrated by Hasselblad, meaning the partnership between OnePlus and the Swedish camera company is set to live on.

This is not necessarily an upgrade over the previous generation, but the new sensors may make a difference alongside possible AI features that are becoming far more popular, even in cameras. We will have to wait and see.

This new camera setup will also apparently sit on a redesigned main camera island. It is expected to be the same stove-style camera alignment but on a square-shaped island this time, which doesn’t blend into the side of the phone like previous generations.

ALSO READ OnePlus 13 May Actually Look Like This [Leak]

The image below is based on an early leak and the final design may end up being different. Remember the OnePlus 13 is not coming until at least the end of 2024 or early 2025.

Speaking of the launch date, it may take place earlier than usual in November since the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is also launching earlier than usual in October.