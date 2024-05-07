OnePlus 13 May Actually Look Like This [Leak]

Back in March, we reported a completely new look for the OnePlus 13, but the final design may not be what we’re expecting. This is because new renders have started surfacing on the Chinese social media Weibo, depicting a new appearance for the OnePlus’s upcoming flagship.

ALSO READ OnePlus 13 to Get a Completely New Look

The OnePlus 13 is still several months away from its official release, yet a proactive Weibo user has already shared a render, shown below, which allegedly showcases the phone’s redesigned back.

It’s been speculated for a while that the phone’s design would see changes, and the render suggests that the circular camera island will be replaced by a square one with rounded corners. But the stove-like formation of camera lenses is still there, just like previous phones.

This render isn’t an official leak. It’s a visual created using leaked information, so it might not be entirely accurate. It’s primarily intended to provide an early glimpse of what might be in store.

ALSO READ New Details For OnePlus Nord 4 Revealed on Geekbench

Regarding specs, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC, making it one of the first devices to include this chipset. However, Xiaomi is reported to have exclusive rights to debut this chipset, which means the OnePlus 13 will likely launch after the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro.

This aligns with OnePlus’s usual roadmap as the OnePlus 12 debuted in China in December, only a few weeks after the Xiaomi 14 and history will likely repeat itself. However, Xiaomi 15 is expected to launch earlier than usual in October, so the OnePlus 13 may be a few weeks ahead of its predecessor too.

This may have to do with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 also launching earlier than usual in October, as confirmed by Qualcomm’s CMO at MWC 2024.