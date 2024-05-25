OnePlus Open 2/Oppo Find N4 to Release in Early 2025 With Better Hinge

OnePlus Open, also known as the Oppo Find N3 in China, is arguably one of the best foldable smartphones on the market, even ahead of Samsung’s fifth-generation Galaxy Z Fold. Its successor, OnePlus Open 2, may come later than expected as per a new report from reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station.

According to the tipster, the OnePlus Open 2 is expected to launch in Q1 2025, even though its predecessor came out in October last year. This could mean that the new foldable will boast Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The Oppo version of this device may be called the Find N4, or perhaps the Find N5 since the number 4 is considered unlucky in China.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Joins the First Wave of AI PCs With Snapdragon Chip

The tipster also revealed that the OnePlus Open 2 will feature an improved hinge, a slimmer design, and a folding screen with a significantly reduced crease. The smartphone is expected to include a high-resolution cover screen and may come with a periscope camera.

Samsung’s Rival Foldables

As for Samsung’s foldable rivals, those are expected to be released in July this year during the company’s Galaxy Unpacked launch event. The announcement should include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, which are expected to come with a smaller crease thanks to a thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG).

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Get New Camera Design and Smaller Screen Crease

But that’s not it, as rumors are claiming that Samsung also has new Galaxy Z Fold 6 versions coming called the Z Fold 6 Slim and Z Fold 6 Ultra. As the name says, the Z Fold 6 Slim is expected to be a thinner version, meant to rival its Chinese rivals known for their slim form factor. The Z Fold 6 Ultra may take on the OnePlus Open 2 with high-end specifications.