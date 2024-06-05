News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Pakistan Railways Releases Special Eid Train Schedule

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 6:34 pm

Pakistan Railways announced on Wednesday that it will operate three special trains for Eid-ul-Adha to facilitate holiday travel.

Two of these trains will depart from Karachi, with the first one heading to Peshawar on June 14 at 6:30 PM, exclusively offering economy class coaches.

The second train will leave for Lahore on June 15 at 9:30 PM, featuring a mix of business, standard, and economy class coaches. Furthermore, a third special train will depart from Quetta, ensuring that travelers from various regions can reach their destinations for the festive occasion.

On the other hand, Eid-ul-Adha will most likely be celebrated in Pakistan on June 17 (Monday), according to the weather department’s forecast. The Climate Data Processing Centre has stated that the Zilhajj moon is expected to be sighted on June 7 (Friday).

The moonrise on June 6 is predicted to occur at 5:38 PM, with sunset at 7:20 PM. The moon is expected to be visible for 72 minutes after sunset, making it likely to be sighted.

