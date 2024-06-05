Pakistan’s Likely Playing XI vs USA In T20 World Cup

Babar Azam’s Men in Green will take on co-hosts USA at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas to kickstart their T20 World Cup campaign in their Group A tie.

The USA defeated their neighbor Canada in the opening game of the World Cup by 7 wickets while chasing a target of 197 and they are going through a purple patch right now since defeating Bangladesh in three match series.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam are both expected to open the innings while Usman Khan might play as a one-down following his quickfire 38 runs off 21 balls in the last match against England.

The middle order will feature players like the master-blaster Fakhar Zaman who is going through a good run of form and he will be supported by the likes of all-rounder Shadab Khan, pinch hitter Iftikhar Ahmed, and wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan.

The lower-middle order will bring will miss Imad Wasim who fills that No. 7 spot as an out-and-out finisher which means that Pakistan’s tail-end will be long in this match.

Pakistan can go with three seamers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Amir while two specialist spinners Shadab Khan, and mystery spinners Abrar Ahmed might come into play during the middle overs.

The match between the two sides will kickstart at 8.30pm PST.

Expected Playing XI: