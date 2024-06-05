Sindh Bans Display of Weapons

The Sindh government has imposed a three-month ban on the display of licensed weapons across the province, effective immediately. This measure, announced on Tuesday, aims to enhance public safety and reduce the sense of insecurity among the populace.

The ban, detailed in a notification issued by Additional Chief Secretary-Home Muhammad Iqbal Memon, exempts personnel of law enforcement agencies while on duty. Additionally, guards of registered private security companies are permitted to carry weapons during duty hours at their assigned locations. However, these guards are prohibited from displaying or brandishing their weapons while traveling in vehicles.

The notification further stipulates that security guards must refrain from openly displaying their weapons while patrolling or performing duties in open spaces. The intent is to prevent any unnecessary display of firearms that could alarm the public.

Police stations’ SHOs (Station House Officers) are instructed to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against those who violate the ban, enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code. This legal framework supports the ban and outlines the consequences for non-compliance.

The home department has also mandated that Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) submit fortnightly reports on the implementation and any violations of the ban. This reporting requirement ensures ongoing monitoring and enforcement of the new regulation.

The Sindh government’s proactive approach reflects its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of its citizens by minimizing the public display of firearms.