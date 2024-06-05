World Bank Announces Jobs in Islamabad

The World Bank has announced several job openings in Islamabad for various specialist positions as part of its ongoing projects. These roles are aimed at enhancing infrastructure and community development within the region.

Program Specialist (Housing Reconstruction)

The World Bank is seeking a Program Specialist in Housing Reconstruction for a World Bank-funded project in Islamabad. Ideal candidates should possess:

A Master’s or Bachelor’s degree (16 years of education) in Social Sciences, Public/Social Policy, Urban Planning, Civil Engineering, Business Administration, or related fields.

Over 10 years of experience in housing or infrastructure reconstruction.

Expertise in community-driven projects and a solid understanding of social safeguard policies.

Programme Specialist (Infrastructure)

The organization is also hiring a Programme Specialist in Infrastructure for another project in Islamabad. Candidates for this position should meet the following criteria:

A Master’s degree (16 years of education) in Civil or Rural Engineering.

Over 10 years of experience in community or infrastructure development.

Demonstrated experience in community-driven initiatives.

Program Specialist (Hydromet)

Additionally, the World Bank is looking for a Program Specialist in Hydromet for its Islamabad project. Suitable candidates should have:

A Master’s or Bachelor’s degree (16 years of education) in Meteorology, Atmospheric Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Social Sciences, Business Management, Economics, or related fields.

Between 5 to 7 years of experience in hydromet services or climate science.

Proficiency in data analysis, forecasting, and modeling will be considered an advantage.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by sending their expressions of interest (EOI) and CVs to projectprocurement7@gmail.com.