World Bank Announces Jobs in Islamabad

By Sher Alam | Published Jun 5, 2024 | 4:59 pm

The World Bank has announced several job openings in Islamabad for various specialist positions as part of its ongoing projects. These roles are aimed at enhancing infrastructure and community development within the region.

ALSO READ

Program Specialist (Housing Reconstruction)

The World Bank is seeking a Program Specialist in Housing Reconstruction for a World Bank-funded project in Islamabad. Ideal candidates should possess:

  • A Master’s or Bachelor’s degree (16 years of education) in Social Sciences, Public/Social Policy, Urban Planning, Civil Engineering, Business Administration, or related fields.
  • Over 10 years of experience in housing or infrastructure reconstruction.
  • Expertise in community-driven projects and a solid understanding of social safeguard policies.

Programme Specialist (Infrastructure)

The organization is also hiring a Programme Specialist in Infrastructure for another project in Islamabad. Candidates for this position should meet the following criteria:

  • A Master’s degree (16 years of education) in Civil or Rural Engineering.
  • Over 10 years of experience in community or infrastructure development.
  • Demonstrated experience in community-driven initiatives.

Program Specialist (Hydromet)

Additionally, the World Bank is looking for a Program Specialist in Hydromet for its Islamabad project. Suitable candidates should have:

  • A Master’s or Bachelor’s degree (16 years of education) in Meteorology, Atmospheric Sciences, Environmental Sciences, Social Sciences, Business Management, Economics, or related fields.
  • Between 5 to 7 years of experience in hydromet services or climate science.
  • Proficiency in data analysis, forecasting, and modeling will be considered an advantage.
ALSO READ

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by sending their expressions of interest (EOI) and CVs to projectprocurement7@gmail.com.

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sher Alam

lens

Discover the Essence of Eid Collection: GulAhmed’s Unstitched Luxury Collection 2024
Read more in lens

perspective

Disruptions Caused on Famous Shipping Routes Impacting Global Trade With High Cost and Transit Time
Read more in perspective
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>