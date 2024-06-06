Customs Inspector Blames Senior Officers for Allowing Smuggling of Petroleum Products

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has re-instated an inspector of customs, who alleged that he allowed clearance/passage of vehicles carrying smuggled petroleum products on the directions of senior customs officials.

According to a notification issued by the FBR on Thursday, the accused Inspector confessed, however, added that he was ordered by the senior officers to pass vehicles carrying smuggled POL products. However, he could not provide any evidence to support his allegation against senior officers. He was further inquired by the Authority, whether, he has received such instructions from senior officers in written. The accused Inspector answered the question in negative.

Whereas, disciplinary proceedings were initiated against Muhammad Bilal, Inspector Customs (under suspension) Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha on account of Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption”.

Accordingly, the accused officer was placed under suspension and Order of Inquiry dated 15.12.2023 along with Charge Sheet and Statement of Allegations on the charges of “Inefficiency, Misconduct & Corruption” under Civil Servants (Efficiency & Discipline Rules), 2020 were served upon the accused officer. Ali Ijaz, Additional Collector, Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Lahore was appointed as Inquiry Officer to conduct the inquiry against the accused officer.

The Inquiry Officer had furnished Inquiry Report received in FBR on 15.03.2024 and established the charges of “Inefficiency” and partial “Misconduct” against the accused officer and recommended for imposition of major penalty of “Reduction to lower post and pay scale for a period of three years.

During the course of personal hearing the DR submitted that the accused has confessed to the allegations and charges leveled against him in his written reply submitted to the inquiry officer.

Inspector guilty of inefficiency & misconduct

The Member (Admn/HR), FBR being the Authority was of the considered opinion that the accused officer is guilty of “Inefficiency & Misconduct”. Therefore, the Authority has decided to impose a major penalty of “Reduction to a lower post and pay scale from the substantive or regular post i.e. Assistant (BS-15) for a period of three years” upon Muhammad Bilal, Inspector Customs (under suspension/BS-16), Collectorate of Customs Enforcement, Sargodha under Rule-4(3)(b) of the Civil Servants, (Efficiency & Discipline) Rules, 2020.

Moreover, the officer is also re-instated into the Government Service with immediate effect and period of his suspension is treated as leave of kind due as admissible under the Revised Leave Rules, 1980, FBR’s notification added.