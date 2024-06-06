End Lawlessness in Karachi in 3 Days Or We Strike: Industrialists

Industrialists demanded the security, law, and order authorities to arrest the killers behind the assassination of industrialists and students within 72 hours, otherwise, they would initiate a movement of protest, sit, and strike until peace was restored in the city.

In a press conference held on Wednesday at the secretariate of Federal B Area Trade and Industries (FBATI), representatives of seven industrial zones expressed their anger at the lawlessness situation of the city, which recently claimed the lives of 78 residents, including industrialist Asif Bilwani, and gold medalist students.

They have decided to hold dialogues with IG Sindh and DG Rangers on security measures immediately and plan to approach Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir if the lawlessness issue is not resolved in Karachi.

President Federal B Area Trade and Industries (FBATI) Syed Raza Hussain said that the poor law and order situation has taken a toll on the city’s economic activities, leading to the closure of businesses and the flight of capital to different countries. He demanded that police personnel be removed from the protocol duties of bureaucrats and politicians and deputed to protect the citizens of the city, contributing handsome revenues to the national exchequer.

The project of Safe City has yet to be commenced in the commercial capital despite various cities having established this project to control security challenges, he said and added. If police can’t maintain law and order in the city, Rangers should be given the power to control street crimes and lawlessness in Karachi like it was done in the past.

CEO FITE Development and Management Company Babar Khan said the local representation had been reduced in local police, which resulted in a lack of interest in curbing street crime in the city. He alleged that police officials are supporting street crimes and organized criminal activities in Karachi, however, key officials such as IG Sindh and DG Rangers are not taking any action against them.

The industrialists and businessmen in Karachi are already facing multiple challenges of high cost of production and unavailability of utilities, the bad security situation is adding to their miseries as industrialists and their workers are not secure from the atrocities of street criminals and decoits.

Faisal Moiz Khan, President North Karachi Association of Trade and Industries (NKATI) demanded that industrialists vow to take up the issue with higher authorities if the security situation is not improved in the city, including industrial zones. He added that industrialists are expecting a concrete security plan from law and order authorities that will ensure peace across the city; otherwise, they will launch a protest campaign against the concerned departments.

Muhammad Kamran Arbi, President, SITE Association of Industries, Muslim S Mohemadi, Vice President, Korangi Association of Trade and Industries, Shaheen Serwana, President SITE Superhighway Association, Naveed Shakoor, Former President, Bin Qasim Association of Industries also spoke on the occasion.