Govt Stops Telcos From Sharing Details of Tapped Phone Calls

By ProPK Staff | Published Jun 6, 2024 | 11:42 am
The federal government has prohibited telecom companies from disclosing sensitive information on lawful interceptions conducted by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and telecom operators.

This decision was taken to ensure confidentiality in operations related to lawful interception.

The IT & Telecom Division had first suggested this to the federal government, and now the cabinet has approved the ban, local media reported on Thursday.

During a recent cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, it was emphasized that confidentiality must be maintained for all communications and information about lawful interceptions.

The cabinet approved policy directives mandating that the PTA ensure no unauthorized person receives information about lawful interceptions. The telecom regulator will issue fresh instructions to local operators and service providers to enforce these directives.

The new policy directives will authorize the PTA to manage interception requests in compliance with the law. The federal cabinet’s approval, required under the Rules of Business, 1973, was obtained for these policy directives, ensuring that all lawful interception information remains strictly confidential.

>